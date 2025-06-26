Saiyami Kher: I love doing action

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Actress Saiyami Kher says she loves doing action as it comes naturally to her courtesy her background in athletics.

Speaking about her comfort with action, Saiyami shares,“I love doing action. I’ve been into sports ever since I was a kid running, cycling, swimming, everything.”

The actress, who will be seen in the second installment of “Special Ops”, said: “Training for the Ironman Triathlon taught me discipline, resilience, and how to push my limits. So I am always up to doing exciting stunts. I learnt MMA for a project which I enjoyed. Whether it’s hand-to-hand combat or high-octane chases, I’m always very excited.”

'Special Ops 2' stars Kay Kay Menon, Vinay Pathak, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, Arif Zakaria amongst other actors. The show will start streaming from July 11.

Special Ops, which was first released in 2020, is an action espionage thriller series directed by Neeraj Pandey. It stars Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh, a member of Research and Analysis Wing, forms a team of five agents, in order to track down a person, who is the mastermind of the terror attacks which took place in India.

The actress was recently seen in Jaat starring Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film also stars Regina Cassandra in lead roles alongside Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, P. Ravi Shankar and Babloo Prithiveeraj.

Jaat follows a mysterious passenger whose obsessive demand for an apology brings him face-to-face with a ruthless labourer-turned-crime boss, resulting in a battle between the two.

Saiyami made her debut with the 2015 Telugu film Rey and appeared in Rakesh Omprakash Mehra's Punjabi folklore Mirza Sahiban based Hindi film Mirzya opposite Harshvardhan Kapoor in the following year.

In 2020, she appeared in Mayank Sharma's web series Breathe alongside Abhishek Bachchan. In 2021, she starred alongside Nagarjuna in the action film Wild Dog as an NIA Agent. In 2023, Sayami featured in R Balki's Ghoomer.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.