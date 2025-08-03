‘Saiyaara’ director Mohit Suri sheds light on wife Uditaa Goswami’s complaints from him

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Success comes with its downside. Director Mohit Suri, who is basking in the unimaginable success of his superhit film ‘Saiyaara’, has shared that owing to the film’s success, he has not been able to give time to his family. His evenings are spent tracking the numbers, occupancy and the footfall in theatres for the evening shows of his film.

Naturally, his wife, actress Uditaa Goswami has some complaints about him being superbusy. But it’s a nice feeling to have.

Mohit spoke with IANS following the success of ‘Saiyaara’, and said that he is “very happy” with the collections that are coming.

He told IANS, “Every evening I sit with my phone from 6 o'clock to 9 o'clock because I know the evening shows get over and I wait for people to call but everyone's calling, they're calling up crying and to hear their response. I don't know, forget myself, I don't know when there'll be a film like this where people will get so much love and I think that's just something very special”.

He further mentioned, “So, I tell my wife that I'm not going out and partying but I don't do all that. I'm sitting at home and just taking in all the love. I think I'm intoxicated by that. Give me 2-3 weeks, and I'll be back to being the old Mohit once the film completes its dream run at the theatres".

The music of ‘Saiyaara’ has been topping the charts. While the title track is the fan-favourite, ‘Barbaad’ from the same album offers more depth with its video being a treat to watch on screen.

Talking about the video of ‘Barbaad’, Mohit said that there was a hand of God while shooting for the song, as he described it as magic.

He said, “That was the magic and actually the scene, where the two characters first kiss, that shot was not supposed to be so long. I just kept the camera running and the actors took it forward, and on cue I was directing them on the mic, the light hit at the same time. When you try to do everything, sometimes the magic just falls into place. We tried to recreate it in the second take, third take, it never worked. When you're connected and everything's going good, it's called the magic of movie making”.

