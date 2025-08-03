Guard OTT Release: Horror Comedy Film Garners Attention on Amazon Prime Video After Successful Theatrical Run

Directed by Jaggapeddy and produced by Anasuya Reddy, Guard is a horror-comedy that has been making waves since its theatrical release on February 28. Featuring Viraj Reddy, Mimi Leonard, and Shilpa Balakrishnan in the lead roles, the film opened in a wide number of theatres globally and was met with a positive response at the box office.

Shot entirely in Australia, Guard stands out for its blend of comedy and horror, with several Hollywood technicians contributing to the film’s production quality. The movie recently made its digital debut on Amazon Prime and has been drawing strong viewership numbers since its premiere.

According to sources, Guard is also set to release on two additional OTT platforms in the coming weeks, further expanding its reach to a global audience.