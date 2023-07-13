Saina Nehwal performs Amaranth Yatra, thanks locals

Srinagar, July 13 (IANS) Badminton star Saina Nehwal on Thursday thanked the J&K government and the local people for helping her and her family to successfully perform the Amarnath Yatra.

Saina told the media, "This is a great day for my family and me. We are blessed to have been on the Yatra. I would like to thank the government and people here for helping us so much."

She also felt blessed because she and her mother had 'darshan' inside the holy cave.

Before Saina, two US nationals from California also performed this year's Amarnath Yatra. The duo said they were following the footsteps of Swami Vivekananda who had performed the Yatra.

Since it started on July 1, so far more than 1.40 lakh pilgrims have performed the Yatra. The rush of Yatris reaching here from different parts of the country continues unabated.

