Passenger shares ordeal after assailants storm Raj bus & shoot gangster dead

Jaipur, July 13 (IANS) The killing of a criminal Kuldeep Jaghina, who had murdered a BJP worker last year, inside a bus in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, is giving sleepless nights to other passengers.

Although the police said that four attackers have been arrested, the incident is haunting the passengers of the bus. Gangster Kuldeep Jaghina was murdered by armed men while he was in police custody and was being taken in a bus to the court for a hearing.

One of the passengers, Manoj Kumar present inside the bus at the time of the attack which happened on Wednesday, said that he had reached Jaipur from Gujarat and was going to Bharatpur when around five people barged into the bus and started shooting.

"Passengers were seen screaming. As I tried to see what was happening, I received a bullet and I felt I was about to die," he said.

Manoj was one among those who sustained injuries in the attack and is now stable.

"The miscreants fled away after shooting. I was left trembling," said Manoj, who was later rushed to the hospital.

The assailants on Wednesday killed gangster Kuldeep Jaghina after firing 15 rounds in the bus and fled within five minutes after killing him.

Police officials said that four accused have been arrested, said Superintendent of Police Mridul Kachhawa

The miscreants also left the accomplice of Kuldeep, Vijaypal travelling in the same bus, injured. He received three bullet injuries but is out of danger, He is undergoing treatment at the RBM Hospital in Bharatpur.

Two passengers also sustained injuries in the incident but they are stable, said Bharatpur IG Rupinder Singh.

Police officials said that there were around 55 passengers in the bus when the attack happened.

Kuldeep Jaghina and Vijaypal were arrested along with three others from Kolhapur in Maharashtra on September 11 last year when they were fleeing to Goa after killing BJP leader Kripal Singh in Bharatpur on September 4.

