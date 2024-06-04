Saina Nehwal congratulates NDA on securing a majority in LS polls for third time in a row

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Olympic bronze medallist shuttler Sania Nehwal has congratulated the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for winning the majority in the Lok Sabha results for the third consecutive term.

"Heartfelt congratulations to the NDA for securing the majority for the third consecutive term! Your continued commitment and dedication to our nation are commendable. Looking forward to seeing more positive changes and progress," Saina, who won a bronze medal in women's singles at the London Olympics in 2012, wrote on X.

As per the Election Commission of India website, BJP have won 163 seats and is leading on 77 more at the time of filing this story. The NDA in total is winning/leading more than 290 seats. Any party or coalition needs the majority of 272 seats to form the government and NDA is well above that mark despite the good show from the opposition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to form the government for the third time.

