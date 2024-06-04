Maharashtra: Congress rises like a Phoenix; MVA crushes MahaYuti

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) After a decade on the political pavements, the Maharashtra Congress unexpectedly resurrected itself to emerge as the single largest party in the state, and with Maha Vikas Aghadi allies, crushed the ruling MahaYuti in the Lok Sabha 2024 results declared on Tuesday.

As per the latest trends/results for the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies officially available, the MVA has secured 29 seats, the MahaYuti bagged 18 and one went to a Congress rebel-turned-independent Vishal P. Patil in Sangli.

Among the two blocs, the MVA's Congress has bagged 12, up from two in 2014 and one in 2019, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s 10, Nationalist Congress Party (SP)'s 7; and the MahaYuti's Bharatiya Janata Party managed 11, Shiv Sena's 6 and Nationalist Congress Party's just one.

Those who bit the dust from the ruling alliance at the hands of the MVA-INDIA bloc comprised three union ministers, one state minister and around 17 sitting MPs.

Ahmednagar: NCP (SP)'s candidate Nilesh D. Lanke has defeated sitting BJP MP Dr. Sujay Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil.

Amravati: Congress' Balwant B. Wankhade trounced BJP's sitting MP Navneet Kaur-Rana.

Baramati: NCP (SP)'s Supriya Sule vanquished her 'bhabhi' and NCP's nominee Sunetra Ajit Pawar.

Bhandara-Gondiya: Congress' Dr. Prashant Y. Padole defeated BJP's sitting MP Sunil B. Mendhe.

Bhiwandi: NCP (SP)'s Suresh G. Mhatre a.k.a. Balyamama trounced BJP's Union Minister and sitting 2-time MP Kapil M. Patil.

Chandrapur: Congress' Pratibha S. Dhanorkar vanquished the BJP's state minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.

Dindori: NCP (SP)'s Bhaskar M. Bhagare defeated BJP's Union Minister Bharati P. Pawar.

Gadchiroli-Chimur: Congress' Namdeo D. Kirsan trounced BJP's two-time sitting Ashok M. Nete.

Hingoli: Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Nagesh B. Ashtekar-Patil vanquished Shiv Sena's Baburao K. Kohalikar.

Jalna: Congress' Vaijnath V. Kale defeated BJP's Union Minister and 5-time MP Raosaheb Danve.

Kolhapur: Congress' Chhatrapati Shriman Shahu Maharaj trounced Shiv Sena's sitting MP Sanjay S. Mandlik.

Madha: NCP (SP)'s Dhairyasheel R. Mohite-Patil vanquished BJP's sitting Ranjitsinh H. Naik-Nimbalkar.

Mumbai North Central: Congress' Varsha Eknath Gaikwad defeated BJP's Ujjwal Nikam.

Mumbai North East: SS (UBT)'s Sanjay D. Patil trounced BJP's Mihir C. Kotecha.

Mumbai North West: SS (UBT)'s Amol G. Kirtikar vanquished Shiv Sena's Ravindra D. Waikar.

Mumbai South: SS (UBT)'s Arvind Sawant defeated Shiv Sena's Yamini Y. Jadhav.

Mumbai South Central: SS (UBT)'s Anil Y. Desai trounced Shiv Sena's 2-time sitting MP Rahul R. Shewale.

Nanded: Congress' Vasant B. Chavan-Patil vanquished BJP's sitting MP Pratap G. Chikhalikar-Patil.

Nandurbar: Congress' Gowaal K. Padavi defeated BJP's sitting 2-time MP Heena V. Gavit.

Nashik: SS (UBT)'s Prakash R. Waje trounced Shiv Sena's sitting MP Hemant T. Godse.

Osmanabad: SS (UBT)'s Omprakash B. Raje-Nimbalkar vanquished NCP's Archana R. Patil.

Parbhani: SS (UBT)'s Sanjay H. Jadhav defeated RSP (MahaYuti)'s Mahadev J. Jankar.

Ramtek: Congress' Shyamkumar D. Barve trounced Shiv Sena's Raju D. Parwe.

Shirdi: SS (UBT)'s Bhausaheb R. Wakchaure vanquished Shiv Sena's sitting 2-time MP Sadashiv Lokhande.

Shirur: NCP (SP)'s sitting MP Amol R. Kolhe defeated NCP's Shivajirao A. Patil, a former 2-time MP.

Solapur: Congress' Praniti Sushilkumar Shinde trounced BJP's Ram V. Satpute.

Wardha: NCP (SP)'s Amar S. Kale vanquished BJP's sitting 2-time MP Ramdas C. Tadas.

Yavatmal-Washim: SS (UBT)'s Sanjay U. Deshmukh defeated Shiv Sena's Rajashri H. Patil.

