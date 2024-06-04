M K Stalin congratulates Chandrababu Naidu for Andhra win

Chennai, June 4 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin congratulated Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu for his party’s huge win in the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections.

Stalin who is also the President of the DMK wrote on X: “Congratulations @ncbn garu and @JaiTDP for the resounding victory in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections! May your leadership bring prosperity and progress to Andhra Pradesh, fulfilling the hopes and dreams of its people.”

The TDP is part of the NDA alliance in Andhra Pradesh along with the BJP and Jana Sena has secured 36 seats and is leading in 100 assembly constituencies.

The party is poised to form the next government in the state with Naidu set to become the next Chief Minister of the state.

Chandrababu Naidu will also be a major player in Delhi’s power politics after the BJP failed to secure a majority. TDP is one of the main constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.