Sai Sudharsan thanks BCCI, Gujarat Titans after successful surgery

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) India’s young batter Sai Sudharsan expressed gratitude to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and his IPL franchise, Gujarat Titans, after successful surgery.

Sudharsan was named Tamil Nadu's vice-captain for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and made his final appearance in their Group B match against Tripura in Indore. As Tamil Nadu won the game by 43 runs, he was able to score nine runs off nine deliveries.

Gujarat Titans batter was sidelined for the remainder of the tournament due to an injury, hence that was his final outing. Tamil Nadu failed to go past the group rounds after finishing fifth in Group B.

“Will be back stronger in no time. A big thank you to the medical team and BCCI for their efforts and support. Thank you, Titans family, for your love and support,” Sudharsan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Before his surgery, Sudharsan had been making waves with the India A team during their series against Australia A. Batting at No. 3, the 23-year-old showcased his class with a stellar century in the first match of the series.

His composed knock of 103 underlined his potential as a long-term candidate for India’s senior squad. However, the selectors ultimately opted for Devdutt Padikkal to fill the No. 3 spot in the senior team’s first Test at Optus Stadium in Perth.

Though India A suffered a 0-2 defeat in the series, Sudharsan’s contributions stood out. He amassed 127 runs at an average of 31.75, cementing his reputation as a future star.

Sudharsan has already featured for India in three ODIs and one T20I. During his ODI debut series against South Africa last December, he impressed with back-to-back half-centuries, finishing with an average of 63.50.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction last month, Gujarat Titans retained Sudharsan for Rs 8.5 crore.

