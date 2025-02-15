Sai Ketan Rao talks about his injury relapse: It's imperative to keep up the fitness routine

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) All is not well with Sai Ketan Rao. The 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' contestant has had an unfortunate relapse of an injury. The recovery hereon is expected to be a slightly lengthy process.

Although the recovery process will not interfere with Sai Ketan Rao's work commitment, it is the pain that he has to deal with until it settles completely.

Talking about the injury, Sai Ketan Rao stated, “In 2016 while going to college by bike, I had an accident which resulted in my knee fracture. Fortunately, with the help of my friends, I got dropped off at home and the treatment began, recently however I have started kickboxing and during one such session, I got a shooting pain which resulted in me visiting an orthopedist. I was told the injury from 2016 had relapsed as it had not healed well back then and the bones were not fixed properly. I have now been advised to choose from two options - one being a proper surgery and the next physiotherapy sessions, and I took to physio as surgery will again take close to 6-8 months of healing time, which as an actor would have an adverse effect, and I don't have that much time to heal after."

The 'Strangers' actor further added, "As an actor, it's imperative I keep up the fitness routine and recovery at a fast pace along with my work schedules. So yes, physios are on and I am hoping this process is steady."

On another note, Sai Ketan Rao recently used social media to react to the ongoing controversy regarding Ranveer Allahbadia’s remark on Samay Raina’s "India’s Got Latent". He took to his Instagram stories and questioned the criticism surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia.

Making it clear that he is not defending the podcaster, Sai Ketan Rao wrote, “What happened on the show in the name of comedy was grave foolishness and immaturity, but why is the society or we – talking about it so much? Is it because it’s easy to say? Is it because it’s an easier target? What is it because it’s the only blender happening in our society?"

