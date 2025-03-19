Sadia Khateeb reveals one trait she wishes to adopt from John Abraham and Akshay Kumar

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Actress Sadia Khateeb recently opened up about the one quality she admires in her co-stars John Abraham and Akshay Kumar, revealing that it's their unparalleled stardom and work ethic that she aspires to emulate.

In a recent interview with IANS, Sadia shared that both actors, with their remarkable careers, have set a high bar for young professionals in the industry. She shared, “I’d definitely say the stardom they’ve earned over the years. I would love to achieve that level of success in the next few months. It takes an immense amount of patience, discipline, and hard work. Both Akshay and John are incredibly hardworking. Akshay, for instance, works tirelessly, even in bad weather. The level of passion they bring to their work is remarkable, and doing it at their age, while staying at the top of their game, is truly admirable.”

When asked who’s more fun to work with on set—John or Akshay—Sadia didn’t hesitate to share her thoughts. “Well, I’ve had the opportunity to work with both in different settings. Akshay and I worked together in Raksha Bandhan, where he played my brother. So, he was really patient and understanding. On the other hand, John and I worked in a serious, dramatic thriller, so his role demanded a different kind of dynamic. He was focused on his goal of saving me. Both of them are highly professional, and they nailed their characters. The way they adapted to their roles showed how dedicated they are to their craft,” Khateeb mentioned.

Sadia Khateeb is currently riding high on the success of her recent release, “The Diplomat,” where she stars alongside John Abraham. Directed by Ritesh Shah, the political drama revolves around an Indian diplomat who embarks on a mission to repatriate an Indian woman from Pakistan, where she was allegedly coerced and deceived into an unwanted marriage.

Speaking about the film, Sadia Khateeb discussed the challenges she faced in portraying her character.

“It was definitely a challenging experience for me. This character is very complex, with many layers, and very difficult to portray. She’s in a situation where, when I first read the story, I felt that I would probably lose my life in it. I knew I had to give my absolute best. It's an incredibly inspiring story about a girl who has reached a breaking point. She's been given the title "Daughter of India," and the whole country is waiting for her return. It’s a story about resilience, the power of presence of mind, and how she overcomes such a dire situation. The opportunity to play such a character felt like a stroke of good fortune. Not many actors get a chance to take on such a role, so I was very grateful,” Sadia explained.

