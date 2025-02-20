Sachet, Parampara announce their baby boy’s name: Krith Tandon

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) As their first bundle of joy turns two, Singers and music composers Sachet–Parampara have revealed that they have named their son “Krith Tandon.” They also shared that the name symbolises the one who is inventive, creative and popular.

The couple shared a combined post on Instagram on Thursday morning, which read: “Say hello to Krith Tandon. One of The Names of Lord Vishnu, "Krith" Derived from the Sanskrit word 'krita', meaning 'created'. It symbolises the one who is inventive, creative and popular. Born December 12, 2024.”

Sachet and Parampara captioned the post: “Welcome to the World Our Miracle Boy - ‘Krith Tandon’ Please bless our little one with good health, happiness, and a kind heart. We humbly ask for all your blessings Love and endless thanks to all of you. @krithtandon #krithtandon #sachetparampara #babyboy #name.”

It was on December 23, when Sachet–Parampara welcomed their first bundle of joy, a baby boy. The couple posted a reel video featuring a video montage on a collaborative post on Instagram to make the announcement.

The video montage showed their baby’s tiny hands and feet. The clip ended with “The heart of Sachet-Parampara has arrived! It’s a Boy!”

The couple captioned the post: “With The Blessings Of Mahadev We are overjoyed to announce the arrival of our precious baby boy . We Seek your blessings and Good Wishes In this Beautiful Time Namah: Parvati Pataye har har mahadev. Jai Mata Di.”

Sachet–Parampara are known for their work in Hindi films including Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Bhoomi, Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Kabir Singh, Tanhaji and Jersey.

They started their journey together in singing with "Subah Ki Train" picturised on Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar from the 2017 film “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha".

The two Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur were born in Darbhanga, Bihar and Delhi respectively in 1989 and 1992 respectively. After becoming finalist of India's first season of reality show The Voice India in 2015, the duo was formed the following year.

They got married in November 2020.

