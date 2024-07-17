Saba Azad starts shooting for Season 2 of ‘Who's Your Gynac?’

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Actress Saba Azad has started shooting for the second season of the medical comedy-drama ‘Who's Your Gynac?’

The upcoming season will delve into the overarching theme of balance as the lead character of Vidushi oscillates between her career, friendship, family, and a blossoming romance.

As her professional responsibilities grow, so do her personal challenges, especially her relationship with Arth and her friendship with Swara.

Talking about the new season of the streaming show, Saba Azad said: "The love we received for season 1 was amazing. I’m just so happy we can tell more of Vidushi’s story. I can't wait to play the ups and downs of her journey in Season 2. What’s most delightful about Vidushi's struggles and triumphs is how real and relatable they are.”

She added: “I think everyone will be able to see a little bit of themselves in her story. The kindness and support from our fans has been so wonderful and we're excited to bring them more laughs, tears, and memorable moments with this new season.”

Created and produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), the second season also stars Karishma Singh, Aaron Arjun Koul, Kunal Thakur, and Vibha Chibber.

The show will be available to stream on Amazon miniTV.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.