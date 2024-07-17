Talking about Burqa controversy is boring: Khatija Rahman

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Singer Khatija Rahman, daughter of composer A.R. Rahman, has admitted that the online controversy arising after she decided to wear the Hijab did affect her mental state at that time and handling loads of unsolicited advice was not easy for her.

“Unless you are in somebody else's shoes, how can you understand what the person is going through? Each person has their comfort zone. I feel that people are now more inclusive and things are changing for the better. At this point you know talking about the controversy is a bit boring I think,” Khatija told IANS.

All set to be a part of Red FM’s sixth edition of the South Side Story to be held in the capital on August 31 and September 1, Khatija, who has been fascinated with music ever since the age of nine and credits her father for the inspiration, will be forming a band for the event.

She has been wanting to do that for several months and was in touch with Kalyani Nair, co-founder of The Indian Choral Ensemble (TICE).

“Her work is brilliant, and while we were talking, the South Side Story invitation came along. We both were thrilled. Nair is arranging the music for the show and is its backbone. I am excited to perform in the northern part of the country. Yes, I am a bit nervous and anxious, but it will be a great learning as an artist,” she hopes.

And what about people’s expectations considering who her father is? “Yes, there have been a lot of expectations and pressure, more so because of the standard that my father has set. However, I take it in my stride and push myself harder.”

Although she has performed in a few live concerts and started as a playback singer, it is life that fascinates her more now. Smiling that she still has stage fright, Khatija adds: “I see live events as a space for growth and interaction, imbibing strong energies from the audience and absorbing all the love. Of course, both have their own charm and offer growth.”

Believing that formal music training is important, the singer who also composed music for the yet-to-be-released film ‘Minmini' says she had no plans to become a composer.

“It was the director, Halitha Shameem’s faith in me. Also, I enjoyed the process. Yes, dad and I had a few conversations around it, and one of the things that stuck with me was to not stick with any trends as they keep changing. Interestingly, the director was open to experimenting with world music in this project,” she remembers.

Talking about her growth as a musician after her debut album 'Kuhu Kuhu' (2023), Khatija says she is proud to have reached where she is now.

“Post the album, the film also happened. There have been many new things emerging. I am happy that I am not in the place where I was before – something which is most important for me,” she stresses.

The singer-composer who also collaborated along with her sister with the legendary band U2 and recorded ‘Thirukural’ for an English song remembers the band members as very grounded people who stand up for the right things.

“The fact that they speak about social issues is very inspiring. I feel collaborations are always a great learning ground.”

Awaiting the release of her film 'Minmini', she is also waiting for ‘Lioness’, her international film composing debut and the first official Indo-UK co-production being made under the 2008 bilateral treaty.

“I also hope to do more shows with the current band. Not to mention, a lot of independent music,” Khatija concludes.

