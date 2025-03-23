That’s a wrap on Nayanthra's 'Dear Students'

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Nayanthara has concluded the shoot for her forthcoming drama, 'Dear Students'.

Commemorating the occasion, the diva shared some behind-the-scenes footage from the film. The intriguing clip gives us an idea of how much fun the team had while shooting 'Dear Students'.

"That’s a wrap on Dear Students! Huge thanks to our cast, crew, and everyone. Stay tuned for what’s next!", Nayanthara's latest Insta post was captioned.

Made under the direction of Sandeep Kumar, in collaboration with George Philip Roy, the project stars Nayanthara, and Nivin Pauly in the lead, along with Deepthi, Subatra Robert, and Kiran Konda in supporting roles.

Aside from directing the drama, Sandeep Kumar has also penned the screenplay.

'Dear Students' marks a reunion for Nivin and Nayanthara after Dhyan Sreenivasan’s 2019 directorial debut 'Love Action Drama'.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara's last Mollywood drama was Alphonse Puthren’s 'Gold' in 2022.

Back in January this year, the makers raised the excitement by dropping the captivating first-look poster from the flick. The poster featured both Nayanthara and Nivin flaunting their mesmerizing smiles.

Jointly produced by Rajat Agrawal, Sushilkumar Agrawal, Vineet Jain, and Nivin Pauly, 'Dear Students' will have music scored by Mujeeb Majeed.

Aside from 'Dear Students', Nayanthara will also play the lead in S Sashikanth’s 'Test'. She will be seen as Kumudha in the much-awaited drama, who longs for a life built on love, a small house, a devoted husband, and a child, but life has a way of testing even the purest of dreams.

Talking about her character, Nayanthara revealed, "Kumudha's strength is in the simplicity of her dreams, a home, a family, and a love that lasts. But life tests her in ways she never expected, pushing her to fight for what truly matters. Portraying her journey was deeply moving, and I hope audiences feel every emotion she goes through. ‘Test’ is a story of love, resilience, and unwavering hope. I can’t wait for everyone to experience it on Netflix”.

