Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney's Wrexham AFC promoted to English Football League

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Wrexham Association Football Club, which was bought by Canadian American actor Ryan Reynolds and American actor Rob McElhenney back in 2020, secured a promotion to the fourth tier of the English Football League recently for the first time in more than a decade.

The game started badly for Wrexham, which conceded a goal 43 seconds into the 90-minute game when Lee Ndlovu lobbed the goalkeeper. But a header from Elliot Lee tied the game, and two goals from star striker Paul Mullin in the second half saw the team win comfortably, reported NBC News.

A previously down-on-its-luck Welsh soccer club thrust into the global spotlight because of its A-list owners. The purchase even led to a documentary, 'Welcome to Wrexham'. The Docuseries chronicled the purchase and stewardship of Wrexham AFC, one of professional football's oldest clubs, by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Reynolds and McElhenney, along with actor friend Paul Rudd, were among a crowd of more than 10,000 at the Racecourse in north Wales to see Wrexham clinch the National League title with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood in the game which was held recently.

Wrexham is four points clear of second-placed Notts County with one round of games left, so is guaranteed the sole automatic promotion spot to League Two.

