Russian diplomat interacts with O.P. Jindal Global University students

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Deputy Chief of Mission & Minister Counsellor of the Russian Embassy in India Roman Babushkin on Monday held an interaction with the students of the School of International Affairs, O.P. Jindal Global University.

Babushkin emphasised Russia’s strategic approach towards critical geopolitical developments and shared his views on the forthcoming BRICS Summit, set to take place in Kazan from October 22-24, 2024.

He also highlighted the significance of the summit in promoting multilateral cooperation among BRICS nations, especially in areas of global governance, economic partnerships, and regional stability.

Babushkin also focused on the evolving Russian-Indian special and privileged strategic partnership, stressing the importance of the two nations' collaboration in shaping a multipolar world order.

“The dialogue underscored the ongoing coordination between Russia and India, as they work together to champion equitable international frameworks and reinforce bilateral ties across sectors such as energy, defence, and technology,” Babushkin said.

The interaction session concluded with an engaging Q&A session, where students had the opportunity to ask questions ranging from Russia’s foreign policy strategies to the future of Russia-India relations in the context of global shifts.

