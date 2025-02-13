Rupali Ganguly joins divine Sangam Aarti at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Television actress Rupali Ganguly recently took part in the grand Mahakumbh aarti, one of the most revered spiritual events in India.

The actress, who has been vocal about her spiritual beliefs, was seen participating in the aarti with devotion, offering prayers and soaking in the divine atmosphere of the sacred event. In the photos, the Anupamaa actress is seen holding the aarti as she performed the sacred ritual during the Mahakumbh at Parmarth Niketan in Prayagraj.

Some of the images show Rupali striking poses with spiritual leader Swami Chidanand Saraswati.

Swami, President of Parmarth Niketan ashram in Rishikesh, shared photos with the actress from the arti and wrote in the caption, “Rupali Ganguly, the lead actress of the popular TV show Anupamaa, made her way to the divine land of Mahakumbh at Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Prayagraj. The sacred scene of the Sangam Aarti was witnessed in the holy presence of Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswati Ji and Pujya Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati Ji. It was an extraordinary, celestial experience at the revered event.”

Numerous celebrities, including Neena Gupta, veteran actress Jaya Prada, comedian Sunil Grover, Remo D'Souza, Anupam Kher, Vidyut Jamwal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Esha Gupta, Hema Malini, and Bhagyashree, among others, have taken a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh, one of the most revered spiritual events in India.

Television actress Shivangi Joshi recently visited the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj with her family, where she participated in the sacred Kumbh Snan by taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam. The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata' Hai actress shared glimpses of her spiritual journey on Instagram. Shivangi posted pictures and videos capturing her experiences, including moments of her taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, seeking blessings from priests, and witnessing the vibrant aarti.

The Maha Kumbh 2025, which kicked off on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world’s largest spiritual and cultural gathering. This grand event will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

