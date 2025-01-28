Rupali Ganguly cherishes trove of memories with her little darling

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Popular television actress recently shared a touching and emotional moment with her son Rudransh on social media.

The actress posted an adorable video that captures a heartfelt interaction between her and her little boy, as he showered her with kisses. In the video, Rupali can be seen cherishing the tender moment while her son sweetly plants kisses on her cheek.

Expressing her love and joy, she captioned the video, “My heart beats for these little kisses! In a world of trends, this is a treasure trove of memories with my little darling boy! #Love #trendingreels #RupaliGanguly #Rudranshverma #momentstocherish #mommylove.”

The 'Anupamaa' actress also added Anirudh Ravichander and Shweta Mohan’s song "Enna Solla" to the video. The video quickly captured the hearts of her fans, who flooded the comments section with messages of admiration for the actress's beautiful bond with her son. One fan commented, “Awww Mummy and son duo This is soo cute Now trend is complete.” Another wrote, “Awww...the cutest re so far.”

Yesterday, the ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ actress shared a heartfelt tribute, reflecting on the struggles and hardships her father faced throughout his life. On the occasion of her late father Anil Ganguly's birthday, she posted a heartfelt video wherein she remembered him not just as a father but as her hero and guru, whose life lessons continue to guide her.

Sharing a heartfelt video, Rupali captioned the post, “Hum yahan paise kamane ke liye nahi karm kamane aaye hai My Hero … My Guru …. My Pappa… Not a day goes by when we don’t get signs that you are watching over us …. Every good that happens is a result of your life lessons and your blessings… thank u for being that father who did not cushion his kids instead pushed them to break the norms , struggle and realize their potential… every life we want you as our father because there cannot be any love like yours ….Happy Birthday Pappa ….Proud to be your child … #happybirthday #anilganguly #rupaliganguly #vijayganguly #father #daughter #son #love #jaimatadi #jaimahakal Fan edit … had to share this one.”

