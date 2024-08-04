Rubina Dilaik says ‘dull, faded and tired’ are a ‘part’ of her

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Popular television actress Rubina Dilaik has said that “blur, dull, faded and tired” are also a part of her.

Rubina took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures from her hometown in Himachal Pradesh. In the image, the actress is seen flaunting her indigo hued anti-fits as she posed for pictures.

She captioned the post: “Blur, dull, faded and tired… also are a part of me… But my outfits are always pretty.”

Rubina on August 2 had talked about how “deeply connected” she is to her traditions and culture on social media.

The actress had written: “Always rooted in my tradition and culture, as I proudly call myself a Pahadan.”

Talking about the actress, she married her longtime beau Abhinav Shukla, an actor, in 2018. However, when she had entered the controversial reality show “Bigg Boss 14”, the two had talked about how they wanted to walk their separate ways. After coming out of the show, the two shared that they are not going their separate ways.

In 2023, the couple welcomed twin girls whom they have named Jeeva and Edhaa.

On the professional front, Rubina started her work on the small screen with “Chotti Bahu”. She then appeared in shows such as “Saas Bina Sasural”, “Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed”, “Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev”, “Jeannie Aur Juju” and “Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki”.

Rubina had also participated in “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12” and “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10”. She made her film debut in 2022 with “Ardh” starring Rajpal Yadav and Hiten Tejwani.

