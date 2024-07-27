Rubina celebrates 'transforming' 8 months of her twin babies: I count my blessings

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Actress Rubina Dilaik celebrated eight transformative months of motherhood on Saturday, sharing a heartfelt video of her twin daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa.

Rubina, who has 9.6 million followers on Instagram, posted a touching video capturing moments with her daughters, who have now turned eight months old.

The video showcases unseen footage of Rubina playing with her kids amid the picturesque landscapes of mountains and lush green fields.

The snippet carries the tagline: "I count my blessings every time I look into their eyes."

The actress captioned the post: "#happy and life transforming 8 months of our lives."

The video has charmed netizens, leaving them in awe of the babies' cuteness.

A fan commented: "My lil cuties are growing up soooo fast."

Another user said: "God bless the angels."

A fan wrote: "Waiting for their face reveal soon."

Rubina is married to actor Abhinav Shukla, and they tied the knot in June 2018.

On the work front, Rubina began her acting career with the TV show 'Chotti Bahu.' She has since appeared in shows like 'Saas Bina Sasural', 'Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed', 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev', and 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'.

The actress won the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 14' and also participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' and 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'.

Abhinav was last seen in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.'

