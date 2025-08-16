Rs 11,000 crore National Highway projects a boost to NCR infrastructure: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the inauguration of two major National Highway projects worth Rs 11,000 crore in Delhi will give a boost to infrastructure in the National Capital Region (NCR).

PM Modi will inaugurate two major National Highway projects worth a combined cost of nearly Rs 11,000 crore on Sunday in Rohini, Delhi.

“A boost to infrastructure in NCR, in line with our commitment to improve ‘Ease of Living,’” PM Modi said in a post on the X social media platform.

“Across the country, we are continuously engaged in enhancing transportation facilities with the expansion of connectivity. In this direction, tomorrow at around 12:30 PM, I will have the privilege of inaugurating two major national highway projects. This will further streamline traffic in Delhi-NCR,” the Prime Minister posted.

The projects, Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), are part of the government's comprehensive plan to decongest the capital, improve connectivity, cut travel time, and reduce traffic in Delhi and its surrounding areas.

The 10.1 km long Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway has been developed at a cost of around Rs 5,360 crore. The section will also provide multi-modal connectivity to Yashobhoomi, DMRC Blue line and Orange line, the upcoming Bijwasan railway station and the Dwarka cluster Bus Depot.

Out of the 10 km long stretch, 5.9 km will be from Shiv Murti intersection to Dwarka Sector-21, while 4.2 km will connect Dwarka Sector-21 to the Delhi-Haryana Border.

PM Modi had inaugurated the 19 km-long Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway in March 2024.

The second project to be opened for public is the Alipur to Dichaon Kalan stretch of Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) along with new links to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, built at a cost of around Rs 5,580 crore.

It is expected to ease traffic on Delhi's Inner and Outer Ring Roads and busy points like Mukarba Chowk, Dhaula Kuan, and NH-09.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.