RPF arrests 9 people for pelting stones on trains in Bihar

Patna, March 21 (IANS) The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested nine individuals for pelting stones at trains in Bihar, targeting different trains across the Danapur and Samastipur Divisions, an official confirmed on Friday.

These incidents had taken place between February 1 to 25 this year.

The stone pelting incidents occurred in Madhubani, Ara, Islampur, Buxar, Danapur and other railway stations under the Danapur and Samastipur divisions and 11 different trains were targeted by the miscreants.

Accordingly, FIRs were lodged on the basis of CCTV footage.

On February 10, a team of the RPF arrested a person on the charge of stone pelting under Sections 145B, 146, 153, and 174A of the Railway Act from Madhubani district.

In Ara under the Danapur division, four people were arrested for stone pelting under Section 153 of the Railway Act.

In Islampur of Nalanda district, a person was arrested for breaking train windows, and two persons each were arrested on similar charges in Buxar and Danapur railway stations respectively.

The accused mainly targeted the AC coaches of express trains like Vande Bharat Express, Tejas Rajdhani, and other express trains.

In the last few years, cases of stone pelting on trains have increased. They have compromised the security and safety of the passengers.

Railways officials have appealed to the public to refrain from damaging national property.

The officials pointed out that CCTV cameras are now installed at all stations and the process of the installation of CCTV cameras on strategic locations on the tracks is underway.

The idea is to identify miscreants who vandalise railway properties and cause derailments.

Of late, a number of incidents have taken place where anti-social elements were involved in deliberately displacing the railway tracks.

He said that CCTV cameras would provide evidence to identify the accused followed by strict legal action against them.

Stone pelting on trains not only endangers passengers but also damages railway property, leading to delays and financial losses.

