UN vows to help Somalia promote equality, end racial discrimination

Mogadishu, March 21 (IANS) The United Nations marked the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination on Friday by reaffirming its support and commitment to promoting equality, dignity and respect for all in Somalia.

James Swan, acting special representative of the UN Secretary-General for Somalia, said racial discrimination has no place in any society since it undermines peace, security, justice, and social progress.

"It is a violation of human rights that tears at individuals and cuts the social fabric of society, and we must all unite and work together to eradicate it," Swan said in a statement issued in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

The UN envoy said this year's observance also marks the 60th anniversary of the adoption of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD), which remains a cornerstone in the global fight against racial discrimination and the promotion of equality.

"As the first of the UN's core international human rights treaties, ICERD set the stage for future human rights advancements, Xinhua news agency reported. Its commitment to eliminating racial discrimination and promoting equality fosters the promotion of global understanding and unity free from racial segregation," the statement said.

In Somalia, the UN works with the government, civil society organizations, and international partners to promote an inclusive and respectful society where everyone can thrive, feel safe, and express themselves freely, thus contributing meaningfully to the country's success, added Swan.

The International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination is observed annually on March 21, the day in 1960 when police in Sharpeville, South Africa, opened fire and killed 69 people at a peaceful demonstration against apartheid "pass laws."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.