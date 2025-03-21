Heavy snowfall affects Turkey's central Anatolia, eastern regions

Ankara, March 21 (IANS) Heavy snowfall has impacted Turkey's central Anatolia area and eastern regions, disrupting transportation and daily life, a local news agency reported on Friday.

The report said 911 people were stranded on the highways connecting Kayseri to Malatya, Gurun, and Goksun in Anatolia, adding they were later rescued by emergency teams.

In Sivas province, east of Anatolia, the Sivas-Gurun highway was closed due to blizzards. Security teams took precautions by blocking the road and preventing vehicle passage. However, rescue teams reportedly responded to four traffic accidents, and one missing person was found.

The Geminbeli Pass, a crucial route connecting Anatolia to the Black Sea region, was also affected by heavy snowfall. Many drivers, caught off guard, were left stranded. Road maintenance teams were working to clear snow and reopen roads, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the IHA news agency.

Turkish State Meteorological Service predicted that heavy rain and snowfall would likely continue in several areas, including Istanbul, throughout the day, warning of possible transportation disruptions, icy roads, and avalanche risks in high-altitude areas.

The Meteorology General Directorate (MGM) issued a yellow-coded warning for 48 provinces on March 19. Authorities have warned residents to be cautious about icy roads, avalanche risks, and transportation disruptions.

The southern and eastern parts of Marmara, the inland Aegean, the Mediterranean, Central Anatolia, the Black Sea, and eastern and southeastern Anatolia are expected to receive heavy rain and snow. Major cities, including Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, and Bursa, are experiencing significantly lower temperatures.

Strong winds are also expected. In Marmara, the Aegean, and the central Black Sea, as well as in the southern and western parts of Central Anatolia, wind speeds are forecasted to reach 40-70 kilometres/hour from the north. In the Mediterranean, some areas may experience hurricane-force winds.

