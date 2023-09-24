Row over acquisition of land at Angad Tila in Ayodhya

Ayodhya, Sep 24 (IANS) A fresh controversy is brewing in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh over the acquisition of 1.6 acres of land at Angad Tila by the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust.

This dispute has set the Naga Sadhus of Hanuman Garhi against the Trust, which is currently overseeing the construction of the Ram Mandir.

The Trust intends to use this land for expanding the Ram Janmabhoomi campus and its associated projects.

The Naga Sadhus of Hanuman Garhi claim that the land rightfully belongs to them.

As the standoff continued into Sunday, the Naga Sadhus stood their ground and established a langar (community kitchen) while engaging in bhajan-kirtan on the Angad Tila land adjacent to the Ram Janmabhoomi campus.

The Naga Sadhus, undeterred, also demolished the construction work carried out by the Trust with the aid of earth movers on Saturday.

A portion of Angad Tila is situated within the Ram Janmabhoomi campus, while the majority of the monument’s land lies outside of it.

According to the historical account, the Angad Tila land is the property of Hanuman Garhi, as claimed by the Naga Sadhus.

Priest Ramesh Das of Hanuman Garhi asserts that Mahant Murli Das of Hardwari Peeth of Hanuman Garhi is the custodian of Angad Tila.

After weeks of unsuccessful negotiations between the Trust and Hanuman Garhi, the Ayodhya administration declared the land as “nazul land” (government land).

Representing the Ayodhya administration, the sub-divisional magistrate held discussions with the Naga Sadhus of Hanuman Garhi, but these talks proved futile. “The land unequivocally belongs to Hanuman Garhi. We possess all the necessary records,” said Mahant Sanjay Das, former president of Akhada Parishad.

Commenting on the issue, Anil Mishra, a member of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, said, “The Trust had sought to acquire the land (Angad Tila). Talks between the Trust and Hanuman Garhi have reached an impasse. We are no longer involved in this matter. What the district administration is doing (declaring Angad Tila land as government land) is beyond our control.”

In June 2021, the Trust found itself embroiled in another land purchase row in Ayodhya, involving the acquisition of 1.2080 hectares of land in Ayodhya’s Bag Bijaisi. However, that issue has since been resolved.

Now, with the Trust stepping aside, the Hanuman Garhi Sadhus anticipate a contentious battle with the Ayodhya administration.

“Everyone knows who prompted the sudden declaration of Angad Tila land as ‘nazul land’ (government land) by the Ayodhya administration,” said Mahant Sanjay Das.

