'Rosesh' aka Rajesh Kumar turns emotional reciting this poetry

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Actor Rajesh Kumar, who is seen in the family drama, 'Yeh Meri Family' has recited a heartfelt poetry during a recent open mic, appealing to the younger generation to revive the lost art of family bonding.

With heartfelt emotion, Rajesh shared a poignant poem, highlighting the preciousness of time with loved ones and the profound connection he shares with his mother.

Talking about the same, Rajesh said in a statement: "Portraying Sanjay in 'Yeh Meri Family' has been a profoundly personal journey, one that resonated deeply with my own experiences and emotions. This show has touched my heart in ways I never thought possible."

"As someone who is extremely close to my mother, I've always believed that family is the anchor that holds us together, the source of unconditional love, and the foundation of our identity. This show has reaffirmed that belief, and I'm honoured to have been a part of it. This poetry is my heartfelt tribute to the show's spirit - celebrating family as a feeling that transcends words, a bond that shapes us, and a connection that lasts a lifetime. It's a testament to the power of love and closely knit bonds, and I'm grateful to have been a part of this journey," he added.

Rajesh, who is best known for 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' yearns for the new generation to rediscover the tender embrace of family, to revive the dying art of human connection, and to rekindle the warmth of love that once flowed like a river.

'Yeh Meri Family 4' also stars Juhi Parmar, Anngad Raaj, and Hetal Gada in pivotal roles.

It is streaming on Amazon miniTV.

On the work front, Rajesh will be next seen in historical drama 'Freedom at Midnight'. With Nikkhil Advani as showrunner, the series delves into the partition of India and Pakistan. It will soon release on Sony LIV.

