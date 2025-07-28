Rohman Shawl wishes seven years of togetherness to 'not lover, nor stranger' Sushmita Sen

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Actress Sushmita Sen is known to live life on her own terms, and her relationships are also far from conventional. The diva was in a relationship with model-actor Rohman Shawl for a few years before the two called it quits in December 2021.

Commemorating several years of companionship, Shawl penned a heartfelt post, paying tribute to their unconventional yet beautiful relationship.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Shawl dropped a monochromatic picture of himself with Sushmita. The photo showed the two hugging each other with Sushmita's back facing the camera. They were seen posing in matching jackets with a dragon printed on them.

Reflecting on the evolution of their relationship, Shawl mentioned on his emotional note, "7 years today...Some stories outgrow their titles, but never their meaning !! I taught you chess, you now beat me without mercy...You taught me to swim, dragged a water phobic soul into the deep end(emotionally and literally) And how can i not thank you for giving me the best haircuts."

Calling Sushmita and him "Neither lovers, not strangers", he added, "We swapped roles, fears, and strengths, and somewhere between checkmates and deep ends, we found a bond that outlived labels. Not lovers, not strangers, something softer, rarer !!! You were once my safe place & somehow, still are!!!! Grateful for the love we had & the quiet friendship that stayed @sushmitasen47."

If the reports are to be believed, Sushmita first got in touch with Shawl after he sent her a direct message in her inbox. The lovebirds are believed to have been in a relationship from 2018 to 2021.

Confirming her breakup with Shawl in 2021, the 'Biwi No 1' actress penned on her Instagram handle, “We began as friends, we remain friends. The relationship was long over…the love remains!”

Despite having been broken up, Shawl is often seen accompanying Sushmita at various events.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.