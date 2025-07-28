West Indies Champions target semis spot against India Champions in WCL clash

Birmingham, July 28 (IANS) West Indies Champions are set to face off against the India Champions in a high-stakes match at the World Championship of Legends on Monday. A victory in this encounter would secure the West Indies Champions a coveted spot in the semifinal stage of the tournament.

The West Indies team, known for its skill and determination, will be looking to capitalise on this opportunity and make its mark in the championship. The match promises to be an exciting clash between two talented teams, with the winner taking a significant step towards the next round.

"We are focused on giving our best performance and making our fans proud," said West Indies Champions captain Chris Gayle.

"Beating the Indian Champions will be a huge achievement, and we are confident that our team has the talent and spirit to make it happen. Our focus is clear to win the next match and book a spot in the semifinals," he added.

The World Championship of Legends features some of the biggest names in cricket, and this match is expected to be a thrilling encounter between two evenly matched teams. Fans can look forward to an exciting contest as the West Indies Champions take on the India Champions in their quest for a semifinal spot.

"We have had a decent tournament and won a match as well. I am confident that our team will fight till the end of this competition. We face the India Champions in the next match, which will be a tough battle, but our team has many legends who have the capabilities to win the next match," commented Ajay Sethi.

