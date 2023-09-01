Rohitashv on his bond with Aasif: 'We complement each other'

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Actor Rohitashv Gour shares a brilliant chemistry with his co-actor Aasif Sheikh in the sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain'.

Rohitashv said the best part of their partnership is that they complement each other.

Aasif plays the character of Vibhuti Ahuti Narayan Mishra (Vibhu), an unsuccessful insurance agent; while Rohitashv is seen as Manmohan Tiwari, a successful undergarments businessman.

Talking about his bond with Aasif, Rohitashv shared: "In the show I have this evergreen partnership with my co-star Aasif. Undoubtedly, the scenes between Manmohan Tiwari and Vibhuti Narayan Mishra are the best in the show. There are scenes when we both are talking about each other's wives and there are signs, certain body language which we exchange during the shots."

"Also the best part of our partnership is we complement each other. We do not have a typical competition between us; rather we know each other's calibre and work together for the betterment of our scenes," he said.

Opening up on his acting process, he said: "I watch a lot of web series. I am someone who always looks out for every actor's work right from the newest kid on the block. What is happening around me in the industry is very important to know."

Why is 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' one of the longest running comedy shows on TV?

He said: "The writing is the most important pillar of any good show. If the writing is stale there is no way you can make a successful show. Making content for the audience and putting a smile on their face is very tough so kudos to the writers and the creative team of the show who are making this possible."

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' is produced by Binaifer Kohli under the banner of Edit II Productions. It revolves around two neighbouring couples, the Mishras and the Tiwaris, in which the husbands are attracted to each other's wives and attempt various ultimately unsuccessful and hilarious techniques to impress them.

The show airs on &TV.

