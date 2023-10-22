Rohit Shetty announces Sidharth Malhotra as next face in cop universe

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Director Rohit Shetty has unveiled the next face of his cop universe, and it’s the ‘Shershaah’ actor Sidharth Malhotra. Armed and prepared to strike, Rohit Shetty’s upcoming streaming series ‘Indian Police Force’ is set in the coveted cop universe, and will be connected to Rohit’s previous projects like ‘Singham’, ‘Simmba’ and ‘Sooryavanshi’.

With the addition of Sidharth Malhotra, Rohit Shetty's cop universe has just been taken a notch higher. Both Rohit Shetty and Sidharth Malhotra took to their respective Instagram accounts to announce the release date of their latest collaboration, ‘Indian Police Force’.

Sid’s poster shows him as a suave cop, who is ready to jump head first into action. The actor effortlessly carries the uniform with unmatched swag.

The ‘Shershaah’ actor captioned his post, “Location clear! Target locked! Force incoming! Reporting for #RohitShetty cop universe, armed and prepared to strike. #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, coming Jan 19 2024 on @primevideoin”.

Now that the release date has been announced fans are filled with anticipation and excitement to see Sidharth in this new venture.

Sidharth Malhotra has serviced his fans with a variety of roles over the years, and will soon hit the screens with his latest action avatar. For fans, seeing the actor in uniform once again is going to be a treat, especially given their response to his previous films, ‘Shershaah’ and ‘Mission Majnu’.

Based on the poster, this Sidharth Malhotra led series promises gripping action and stunning visuals, promising to be an action packed blockbuster and is definitely a series to look forward to in the coming year.

‘Indian Police Force’ is set to release on January 19, 2024 on Prime Video.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.