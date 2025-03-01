Rohit Purohit reveals he 'Iearned to listen & express himself' from 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehtala Hain'

Mumbai, March 1(IANS) Rohit Purohit essays the role of Armaan Poddar in the popular show, "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehtala Hain". With a show so beloved, fan reactions can be intense, but the actor takes it all in stride, maintaining a balanced perspective amidst the highs and lows of fame.

Talking about this, Rohit Purohit shared, "I try to stay balanced. Love and appreciation, of course, feel amazing, but I also take criticism in a positive way. I don’t let either get to my head. And honestly, sometimes the fans notice things we don’t, their feedback can be very insightful. But at the end of the day, I focus on my work. Social media is great, but it’s also not the full picture."

Being part of a show that revolves around family dynamics has also offered Rohit Purohit some valuable real-life lessons. Revealing what all the show has taught him, the actor said, "It reminded me how important communication is. On-screen, we see so many misunderstandings and conflicts that could be avoided if people just talked openly. That’s something I try to apply in my own relationships, to be more patient, to listen, and to express myself clearly."

Rohit Purohit further credited producer Rajan Shahi for the show’s incredible longevity and continued engagement with the viewers over the years. He explained, "I think one of the things that sets Rajan sir apart is his trust in his team. He gives the writers and actors the freedom to bring their own creativity to the table. It’s not just about big twists, it’s about the small, real moments that connect with people. He knows when to experiment and when to stick to the core emotions, and that balance keeps the show fresh even after so many years. He brings the right mix of drama, love, and relatability without making it over the top. That’s a rare quality in this industry."

