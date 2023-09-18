Rohan Mehra on 'Kaala': 'I love scenes with Elisha Mayor, it's beautifully executed'

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Actor Rohan Vinod Mehra, who plays the character of Subhendu Mukherjee in the gritty crime thriller 'Kaala', opened up about his favourite moments from the show, specially the scenes with Elisha Mayor.

In 'Kaala' we see how Rohan aka Subhendu’s relationships with his family, friends, and comrades are at the heart of the story. It reminds us that the connections we form can profoundly influence the way we navigate life's journey, just as the character's bonds shape the theme of the show.

Talking about the same, Rohan said: "My focus was on understanding who this man truly was because, in the end, regardless of our age, whether we're teenagers, in our twenties, thirties, or sixties, we all share certain emotions and react to situations in specific ways. Most importantly, we all have relationships with people."

"For me, honing in on Subhendu and later Adinath Bagchi's relationships with those around them, including their family and battalion, was key to convincingly portraying different ages. There was certainly a physical aspect to it, but the character itself held far greater importance than mere characterisation. I knew that if I could embody the character authentically, everything else would fall into place," he shared.

Elaborating on his favorite moments from the show, Rohan said: "I share a strong bond with Ritwik played by Avinash Tiwary and Aaloka played by Elisha Mayor on screen. They bring out the essential emotions crucial to the show's central theme. However, I personally love the scenes I share with Aaloka; the portrayal of the father-daughter relationship is beautifully executed."

‘Kaala’ shows the workings of the parallel economy of black money as white money is turned to black through the process of reverse hawala. It shows the intense pursuit of IB Officer Ritwik (played by Avinash Tiwary) to dismantle a reverse hawala operation from its very core.

Created and directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the show also stars Hiten Tejwani, Nivetha Pethuraj, Taher Shabbir, and Jitin Gulati.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Bejoy, ‘Kaala’ is streaming on Disney + Hotstar.

