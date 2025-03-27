Robert Vadra slams LS Speaker's decorum remark over Rahul-Priyanka interaction

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) In first comments from a Gandhi family member over the decorum issue raised by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Rahul Gandhi, Robert Vadra, husband of Priyanka Gandhi, on Thursday said there was nothing wrong with the Leader of Opposition warmly greeting his sister.

“Rahul Gandhi met his sister in Parliament. Greeted her affectionately. There is nothing wrong with it… both brother and sister have a lovely bond, and they have learned this from their family to greet people with love, respect and happiness,” Vadra told IANS, calling the Speaker’s decision to adjourn the House after the incident unfair and an attempt to prevent the LoP from speaking.

Rahul Gandhi’s display of affection towards sister Priyanka Gandhi had reportedly caused discomfort to some members, prompting Birla to remind members about maintaining decorum as laid down in Rule 349 and adjourn the House.

The Speaker said members are expected to maintain decorum on the floor.

"Several instances have come to my notice in which the conduct of members is not up to the high standards of this House. This House has seen father-daughter, mother-daughter and husband-wife as members. In this context, I expect that the Leader of the Opposition behaves in the House in line with Rule 349," the Speaker said.

Vadra objected to the alleged muzzling of Rahul Gandhi and backed the latter’s claim that the Speaker was running the House in an “undemocratic manner” and denying him the opportunity to speak.

He said he and people firmly believe that Rahul Gandhi speaks about the most relevant issues, reflecting the mood of the masses.

“Rahul should not be prevented from speaking in Parliament,” he said.

Calling Rahul-Priyanka interaction an example of the Congress tradition to respect and maintain relations, Vadra hit out at the BJP for breaking its relations.

He also highlighted the efforts put in by him and Priyanka Gandhi for strengthening their relation and marriage, slamming the BJP for being a poor partner.

Talking about the possibility of him taking a plunge into active politics, Vadra said, “I will do so with the blessings of my family when the right time comes.”

He said even without being in active politics, he focuses on serving people and conducting himself appropriately as he is related to the Gandhi family.

Hitting out at those who target him politically, Vadra said, “I always believe that I would be able to respond more effectively against them if I were an MP myself.”

