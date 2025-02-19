Robert Pattinson shares his 11-month-old daughter's 'incredible' trait

Los Angeles, Feb 19 (IANS) Actor Robert Pattinson, who is about to clock a year of his fatherhood, is loving life as a Dad. The actor recently offered an insight into parenting since he and Suki Waterhouse welcomed their baby girl in March 2024.

He said, “I hate boasting about it, but my daughter’s been, like, the most incredible sleeper since birth”, reports ‘People’ magazine.

And although his daughter's birthday is approaching, the star told ‘Extra’ on the red carpet at the Mickey 17 world premiere in London that he and Waterhouse have not started party planning yet.

"I didn't think about that. That is another thing I have to do," he said. One thing the actor did reveal, however, was whether or not he was good at diaper duty. "I'm an expert, like, the stealth nappy when the baby doesn't even know they've had their nappy changed”.

As per ‘People’, the actor also confirmed that he would be up for doing a kid's movie one day, noting, "I'm always kinda open to anything”.

Robert Patterson's bond with their daughter is something Waterhouse, 33, told Today, is one of her favorite things about him. "We have a routine of putting her in the swimming pool and jumping in and out of the pool. That's just always the most fun. End of the day, 5 p.m., we all get in the pool and be silly. It's amazing", she said in a December interview.

‘People’ confirmed Pattinson and Waterhouse were engaged in December 2023, a month after Waterhouse announced her pregnancy while performing at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico.

In his new movie, out March 7, the actor plays Mickey Barnes, who, per a synopsis, "has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job to die, for a living”.

Talking about ‘Micky 17’, the actor said that he loved the experience of filming, calling it, “one of the nicest, easiest shoots I've ever done in my life.

“I think it was really complicated for everybody else (but) it's easy for me”, added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.