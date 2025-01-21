Robert Pattinson says his baby ‘smells incredible’

Los Angeles, Jan 21 (IANS) Actor Robert Pattinson seems to be fully immersed in the joys of fatherhood. He loves all things about his daughter, especially her smell.

The actor, 38, shared a glimpse into his life as a father, highlighting one of the special qualities he admires most about his daughter, whom he and fiancee Suki Waterhouse welcomed in March 2024, reports ‘People’ magazine.

He told ‘Vogue’, "I remember people used to be like, 'Oh, don't you like the smell of babies, but I thought they were just smelling the baby powder. But then I had a baby, and I was like 'my baby smells incredible’”.

As per ‘People’, the actor enjoys his daughter's smell because "there's something there" that helps him "identify her”.

"She doesn't smell like other babies", he added. Marty Ellington Junior MD, MPH, Chairperson of the Department of Pediatrics at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, told Parents last August that the baby smell helps an infant bond with their parents. "The baby’s appearance, smile, smell, and all the things the child does, encourages us to nurture the child. Adults respond positively to babies. It’s all part of the bonding process", said Ellingon Junior.

It's worth noting, however, that Pattinson previously told The New York Times that he has a habit of fibbing in interviews because he often gets bored quickly. Waterhouse, 33, announced she was pregnant while onstage at the Corona Capital Festival in November 2023.

While performing, she donned a sparkly pink minidress, a feathery coat, fringed boots, and shimmering tights.

She later explained that she chose this outfit to "distract" the audience, adding, "I'm not sure if it's working”.

In an interview for British Vogue, Waterhouse said she always knew she and Pattinson were ready to be parents.

"No, we really planned it. One day we looked at each other and said, 'Well, this is as ready as we're going to be', said Waterhouse. "I was like, 'What can make more chaos?’”.

In December 2023, it was confirmed that Pattinson and Waterhouse got engaged after being romantically linked since 2018.

