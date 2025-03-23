Robert De Niro talks about ‘discerning’ taste of his two-year-old toddler

Los Angeles, March 23 (IANS) Hollywood acting legend Robert De Niro is following a new morning routine. The actor revealed that he starts his mornings with the television show ‘Ms. Rachel’.

The veteran actor shared that his two-year-old daughter Gia has “discerning taste” in TV shows, reports ‘Variety’.

Talking to Andy Cohen for Sirius XM’s Radio Andy, the actor said that his daughter favours YouTuber Ms. Rachel.

“That’s what I did this morning”, he told Cohen. “‘Ms. Rachel’, ‘The Wiggles’, ‘Blippi’. ‘The Wiggles’ are sort of cheap, but ‘Ms. Rachel’, we started with it and still stay with it”.

According to the actor his daughter’s (with girlfriend Tiffany Chen) taste is becoming more refined the more ‘Ms. Rachel’ she watches. “Now she’s becoming more discerning, because she’s seen it so many times”, De Niro added. “We’re waiting for new episodes, new skits, new songs: she goes ‘Okay, next.’ She’ll go ‘No, no, no, next.’ She wants me to switch to something else”.

Between episodes of ‘Ms. Rachel’ and ‘The Wiggles’, De Niro most recently reunited with director Barry Levinson, pulling double-duty in a dual role as mob bosses Vito Genovese and Frank Costello in ‘The Alto Knights’.

As per ‘Variety’, the crime thriller, written by ‘The Godfather’ co-writer Nicholas Pileggi, opened to mixed reviews and underwhelming early box office figures: $1.17 million across Friday and previews.

The mafia drama cost $45 million to produce, and stars Debra Messing as Costello’s wife Bobbie, Kathrine Narducci as Genovese’s wife Anna and Cosmo Jarvis. ‘The Alto Knights’ chronicles the rise and fall of an Italian American mafiosi in the mid-twentieth century, and Genovese’s attempted hit on Costello in 1957. “It’s amazing. He’s such an astounding actor”, said Levinson of Robert De Niro’s dual role. “It was literally like two different people, like I was working with two different actors”.

