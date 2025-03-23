Aditya Seal celebrates a love-filled birthday with wife Anushka Ranjan

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Aditya Seal celebrated his 37th birthday with wife Anushka Ranjan. The 'Guilty' actress revealed that she spent the last 72 hours celebrating her love Aditya on his special day.

Anushka took to social media and gave us a glimpse into the fun birthday celebration. The clip starts with the birthday boy enjoying a drive with his better half.

The lovebirds further relished some yummy food in a restaurant, followed by wandering the streets as part of their quality time together.

The post further captured Aditya's birthday celebration with his loved ones. The 'Indoo Ki Jawani' actor can be seen dancing and feeding everyone the birthday cake.

In addition to the video, Anushka also penned a heartfelt note for husband, stating that her life is incomplete without him and his beautiful heart.

She wrote, "Spent the last 72 hours celebrating the love of my life @adityaseal...This man makes sure every dream and wish of mine is fulfilled and I just want him to know today and forever that my life is incomplete without you and your beautiful heart...You have been my pillar of love and support for the last 7 years and now I’m so excited for all the other amazing years and memories to unfold for us. You’re magic.. you’re love.. you’re life.. you’re my all! I love you to the moon and back."

Reacting to the post, Aditya penned in the comment section, "I LOVE THIS..BUT YOU MORE."

Anushka added Mark-Keys' 'My Sweet Baby' track in the backdrop.

Talking about their love saga, Aditya and Anushka meet during an event. While Aditya did not have a very good impression of her, Anushka was immediately attracted to Aditya. As fate would have it, the two eventually fell in love. After dating for some time, they finally tied the knot on November 21, 2021, in a lavish wedding ceremony in Mumbai.

