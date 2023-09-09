Robert De Niro looks sharp, trim as he steps out after transformation

Los Angeles, Sep 9 (IANS) Hollywood star Robert De Niro recently stepped out looking trim just weeks after celebrating turning 80.

The ‘Taxi Driver’ actor, who recently became a dad for the seventh time, looked sharp as he stepped out in New York City. While it wasn't clear what the Hollywood star was filming, camera crews were following him.

For the apparent shoot he was spotted wearing a baggy grey t-shirt, black shorts and black trainers. His silver hair was unkempt and he wore a grey-framed pair of glasses, while holding a cap in his hand.

He looked in fine spirits in the sunshine, continuing on from his celebrity-filled party last month to mark his 80th birthday. At the time, he was joined by his girlfriend and mother to his newest child, Tiffany Chen.

As per Mirror.co.uk, Robert and Tiffany are said to have met when he worked on the film The Intern in 2015. The star-studded bash also saw the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Sir Paul McCartney and Christopher Walken attend.

Also there was Robert's daughter Drena, who put on a brave face just weeks after the death of her son, and Robert's grandson, Leandro.

Drena took to social media to announce the death of her 19-year-old son in July, writing at the time: "You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don’t know how to live without you."

Just a week before Robert's birthday bash, Leandro's death was ruled as "accidental drug overdose" - something Drena had previously indicated after calling out those dealing drugs.

According to TMZ, the medical examiner in New York City said the teen passed away from the toxic effects of a number of drugs.

They included fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine, and cocaine. The examiner went on to say Leandro's death will be ruled as an accidental overdose.

