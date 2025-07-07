Robbery at cold drink godown in Keshav Puram, masked men flee with Rs 2.5 to 3 lakh

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) A daring midday robbery was carried out at a cold drink storage facility in Keshav Puram, said the Delhi Police. A PCR call was received around 12:30 pm from House No. 3443 on Hansapuri Road in Tri Nagar on Monday, triggering a rapid response from PS Keshav Puram.

According to police, three unidentified men arrived at the godown riding a black motorcycle. Two of the suspects entered the premises armed with a pistol and a knife. They threatened the godown staff and forcefully opened the cash counter drawer. In a swift heist lasting under two minutes, the robbers escaped with approximately Rs 2.5 to Rs 3 lakh in cash, said the police.

Witnesses describe the raid as “precise and menacing,” noting the assailants’ calm efficiency. The third accomplice remained outside on the motorcycle, likely keeping a lookout.

Delhi Police promptly registered a case under Section 311/3(5) BNS, corresponding to Sections 397 (robbery with grievous hurt) and 34 (common intent) of the IPC. A special investigation team has been formed, and forensic evidence is being examined. Investigators have begun reviewing CCTV footage from the area and are checking nearby auto‑toll and Metro feeder‑bus cameras for leads on the black motorcycle, said sources.

Local businesses should enhance surveillance and coordinate with patrolling units, said officials. Residents in nearby Ashok Vihar and Netaji Subhash Place are being advised to share footage of suspicious two‑wheelers.

This incident follows a series of similar armed robberies in North West Delhi. Police are exploring possible gang links, though no arrests have been made so far.

Citizens with relevant CCTV footage or any information about the suspects or the getaway motorcycle are urged to contact PS Keshav Puram or Crime Branch teams.

Delhi Police assured that intensified patrolling and community‑police coordination will continue until the perpetrators are apprehended.

