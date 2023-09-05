Road rage case: Car owner attacked by two youths in Lucknow

Lucknow, Sep 5 (IANS) In an incident of road rage, two youths riding a motorcycle slapped a car-borne man and attacked him in Gomti Nagar.

The victim suffered head injuries in the incident which happened on Monday.

As per reports, the victim identified as Dr Vijay Kumar Verma accidentally hit the motorcycle of the accused with his car at Hahnemann Crossing after the youth applied sudden brake while riding ahead of the car.

The youths asked the victim to come out of the car and demanded money for the damages. This ensued a verbal spat between two sides.

Dr Verma eventually agreed to pay money, but just when he moved the car ahead, the youths started misbehaving.

“When I asked the reason for their misbehaviour, they started abusing me. I then refused to pay the money and both told me to go to the police station,” he said.

He said they took out the keys of his car and one of them attacked with the key on his head. He said the youths also called their acquaintances at the spot and all of them surrounded the car. “I locked myself inside the car and called the police,” he said.

SHO, Gomti Nagar, Deepak Pandey said a case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered and a probe is being conducted.

