RJD defends Tejashwi Yadav, alleges EPIC number tampering by EC

Patna, Aug 2 (IANS) The controversy surrounding Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav's name missing from the voter list has intensified, with party spokesperson Chittaranjan Gagan, on Saturday, alleging manipulation by the Election Commission of India to cover up discrepancies and accusing the BJP of political theatrics.

Coming to the defence of Tejashwi Yadav, Gagan said, "When Tejashwi Yadav demonstrated during a live press conference that his name was missing from the voter list using his EPIC number, the Election Commission was caught red-handed. Soon after, the EPIC number was changed to falsely show that his name was not deleted, but only the booth and serial number had changed."

He alleged that the original EPIC number 'RAB2916120' was replaced with 'RABO456228', which contradicts the Election Commission's own norms.

"There is no provision for changing the EPIC number without an application by the voter. If this change was legitimate, why was it not communicated to Tejashwi Yadav?" Gagan asked, claiming this incident highlights how ordinary citizens might be silently disenfranchised.

The RJD Spokesperson accused the Election Commission of collusion with the BJP, saying, "When the theft was caught, BJP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, began making hollow statements to defend the Election Commission. They're doing drama now to distract from the real issue."

He further claimed, "This incident proves that the Election Commission is working under the pressure and influence of the BJP. If a two-time Deputy Chief Minister and current Leader of the Opposition is not spared, what will happen to the common voter?"

The Election Commission earlier clarified that Tejashwi Yadav's name is listed at serial number 416 at booth number 204, and denied any deletion.

It emphasised that only booth and serial numbers may change after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), not the EPIC number.

However, the RJD's assertion that Tejashwi's EPIC number has changed, if proven, could raise serious questions over procedural lapses and transparency.

The issue has taken centre stage in Bihar's political discourse, with BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad, Samrat Choudhary, and now RJD spokespersons engaging in heated exchanges over the integrity of the electoral process.

As the Election Commission maintains its stand and the BJP accuses the Opposition of misinformation, the RJD appears determined to turn the alleged discrepancy into a broader campaign issue about voter suppression and institutional bias.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.