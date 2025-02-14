Rival political fronts in Kerala slam Centre's Rs 529 crore loan for Wayanad landslide rehabilitation

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 14 (IANS) Within minutes of the Centre announcing a loan for the rehabilitation of Wayanad following the devastating landslide, the traditional political rivals in Kerala -- the CPI(M)-led Left government and the opposition Congress-led UDF -- have expressed strong objections.

The Centre has informed the State Finance Department that a loan of Rs 529.50 crore has been sanctioned for various rehabilitation projects in landslide-hit Wayanad.

State Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal expressed concerns, pointing out that the funds come with a tight deadline. “This amount is a loan, not a grant, and must be used before March 31 this year. It’s an impractical solution as the funds are meant for infrastructure projects like roads, covering just 16 specific projects. The time frame is too short to accomplish this effectively. If the funds had been granted to be distributed over a longer period, it would have been feasible,” Balagopal said.

He added that the state had requested a grant of Rs 2,000 crore, and while they would consult with departments to make the most of the available loan, the short timeline posed numerous challenges.

Notably, the loan comes with a repayment period of 50 years, but without any interest burden.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan condemned the financial package, calling it a “challenge to the people of Kerala.” He claimed that Kerala had been unfairly treated compared to other states that received grants in response to similar tragedies. “What the Centre should have done was offer a Rs 2,000 crore grant for Wayanad’s rehabilitation. This loan undermines the federal structure on which our country is built,” Satheesan said.

He further urged the Centre to rectify what he described as a “grave injustice” and announced plans to organize protests. “We will not remain silent. Using the people's strength, we will protest against this inhumane act of discrimination,” he added.

Wayanad was struck by a landslide on July 30 last year, devastating four villages and claiming 254 lives. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the affected areas shortly afterwards and assured that the Centre would assist, asking the state government to submit a detailed request for aid. However, despite multiple requests for a special financial package, the state has only received a loan.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.