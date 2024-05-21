Rishi Saxena took some time to understand how to play an 'asexual romantic' in 'Malhar'

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Actor Rishi Saxena, who is all geared up for his upcoming film 'Malhar' shared that he is playing an asexual romantic in the movie, saying how it took some time for him to understand what it is.

Known for his roles in 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin', 'Saavi Ki Savaari', Rishi talking about his role in the film, saying: "So, I'm playing the role of Lakshman, and he's a very shy person who speaks less. Throughout the film, he doesn't say a lot, and a lot is going on with him, but whatever is happening with him, we get to know about it in the end. He's a very dedicated husband and a loving son.”

Regarding the preparations and challenges he faced, Rishi added: "This character I'm playing is an asexual romantic, so it took some time to understand what it is. What was going on in his mind was more internal than external. It was not to be played externally. But internally, understanding it and whatever the lines are, to say them in that context, to understand them in that context, was the most important thing, and that was the biggest challenge."

Written and directed by Vishal Kumbhar and produced by Praful Pasad, the film also stars Sharib Hashmi, Anjali Patil, Vinayak Potdar, Shrinivas Pokale, Mohammad Samad, and Akshata Acharya in pivotal roles.

'Malhar' is set to release in theatres on May 31.

