Rohit Saraf believes in old-school romance, can't still relate to Gen Z expressions of love

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Actor Rohit Saraf, who is gearing up for his upcoming movie 'Ishq Vishk Rebound', has shared his idea of love.

The actor attended the launch of the film's title track on Tuesday along with his co-actors at a multiplex in Mumbai's Juhu area.

Talking to the media, Rohit said: "I believe in old school romance and monogamous relationships. I hear the new lingo of 'polygamy', 'polyamory', or a 'situationship', I respect it but, I won't like it for myself."

The actor also mentioned that he would like to have the kind of love story that his parents have had.

He said: "I love movies and like to be in them, I'm in one but, the thing about films is that it's born out of someone's imagination and are not necessarily real. But, having seen the love story of my parents up close, I would like to have that kind of love in my life."

'Ishq Vishk Rebound' also marks Rohit's return to the romantic genre. The actor, previously, rose to fame with his popular series 'Mismatched' in which he played Rishi Shekhawat. The film, directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.