Rinku Dhawan believes that being part of 'Udaariyaan' will 'add a star' to her career

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Actress Rinku Dhawan, who is now a part of 'Udaariyaan' has opened up on playing stepmother to the lead actor Avinesh Rekhi, adding that being a part of the show will add a star to her career.

Rinku, who was last seen in 'Bigg Boss 17', said: "It's been a long-running and successful show, and being a part of it will add a star to my career for sure. I wanted to be a part of it, and I am so grateful that I got the opportunity. My role is that of a stepmother to the lead - Avinesh Rekhi."

"She’s a bit of a selfish woman who wants things only for herself and her kids, by manipulating, utilising and misusing another person through their emotions. My look is that of a Punjabi kudi," she added.

The show is taking a 15-year leap, and the new episodes will air from May 30. It will feature Avinesh, Aditi Bhagat, and Shreya Jain in lead roles.

'Udaariyaan' airs on Colors.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.