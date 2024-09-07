Ridhi Dogra cheers Atlee's 'unique brand of cinema' on one-year of 'Jawan'

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Actress Ridhi Dogra on Saturday celebrated one year of the release of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer action thriller film 'Jawan', by lauding the filmmaker Atlee, and thanked him for his 'unique brand of cinema'.

Ridhi, who essayed the role of Kaveri, Azad's (SRK) foster mother in the film, took to Instagram Stories, and shared an unseen picture with Atlee, from the shoot of the movie.

She wrote in the caption: "I love this photo because of your mom...it captures your mom smiling. Atlee as the film turns 1, I thank you for your faith. Your patience. But more than anything as a cinema lover. Thank you for your unique brand of cinema. Forever Fan!".

'Jawan' was co-written and directed by Atlee in his Hindi film debut. It is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment. The film also featured Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra.

On the work front, Ridhi was a dancer in the Shiamak Dawar Dance Institute, before she ventured into the television industry.

She has been a part of TV operas like-- 'Jhoome Jiiya Re', 'Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi', 'Hindi Hai Hum', 'Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg', 'Laagi Tujhse Lagan', 'Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?', 'Savitri', 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui', 'Diya Aur Baati Hum', 'Darr Sabko Lagta Hai', and 'Woh Apna Sa'.

The 39-year-old has also participated in 'Nach Baliye 6', and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6'. She has also appeared in movies-- 'Lakadbaggha', and 'Tiger 3'.

She was last seen in the medical thriller 'Mumbai Diaries', created and directed by Nikkhil Advani, along with Nikhil Gonsalves. The show stars Mohit Raina, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

On the personal front, she was married actor Raqesh Bapat in 2011. They separated and divorced in 2019.

