Richa, Ali ‘immensely proud’ after ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ gets nominated for Gotham Awards

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s production ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ has been nominated for Gotham Awards in the Breakthrough Director category. The Bollywood couple said that they are immensely proud of director Shuchi Talati.

This year, the Gotham Awards are led by notable contenders such as Anora and Zendaya’s “Challengers” alongside Talati’s nomination.

Produced by Bollywood powerhouses Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, Girls Will Be Girls has garnered international acclaim, recently winning two major awards at the Sundance Film Festival and sweeping the awards at MAMI, India’s largest film festival. These accolades have positioned the film as one of the most anticipated releases in the Indian independent film circuit.

“I am incredibly honored to be recognised by the Gotham Awards,” said Shuchi Talati.

She added: “This nomination is not just a personal milestone; it reflects the collective efforts, creativity, and passion of everyone involved in Girls Will Be Girls. Our film seeks to illuminate the complexities of female experiences in a fresh and engaging way, and I hope it resonates deeply with audiences.”

“This recognition inspires us to continue pushing boundaries in storytelling.”

Richa and Ali jointly expressed their pride: “We are immensely proud of Shuchi and the entire team behind Girls Will Be Girls. This nomination is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and vision that went into creating this film.”

They said that as producers, they have always aimed to tell authentic stories that challenge societal norms.

The two added: “And it’s thrilling to see our work gaining recognition on such a prestigious platform. We look forward to the film's release in India and are excited for audiences to experience what we believe is a significant addition to contemporary cinema.”

“Girls Will Be Girls” is a coming-of-age drama starring Preeti Panigrahi, Kani Kusruti, and Kesav Binoy Kiron. The film is director Talati's first feature. The film is set in a boarding school and centers around the teenage protagonist Mira's romance with a charming new student.

