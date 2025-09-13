Rhea Chakraborty finds ‘chaos’ behind shoots ‘magical’

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Actress Rhea Chakraborty shared a sneak-peek into the behind-the-scenes world of shooting and tagged the experience as both chaotic and magical.

Taking to Instagram, Rhea shared some BTS moments. In the string of videos and photos, the actress was seen in different outfits and posing for pictures.

She wrote: “The chaos behind every shoot is magical. Yet somehow we manage to get the end result. Out of chaos comes order.”

On the acting front, the 33-year-old actress has featured in several films such as ‘Sonali Cable,’ ‘Bank Chor,’ ‘Half Girlfriend,’ ‘Dobaara: See Your Evil,’ and ‘Jalebi.’ In 2024, she made a significant impact with her new ventures, including a podcast and her fashion label.

She was last seen on the big screen in “Chehre” (2021), a mystery thriller directed by Rumy Jafry. The movie also featured Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. The film was an uncredited adaptation of the 1956 German novel A Dangerous Game by Friedrich Dürrenmatt, which had earlier been adapted in Marathi as Shantata! Court Chaalu Aahe, in Kannada as Male Nilluvavarege and in Bengali as Anusandhan.

She has also been a part of television as a gang leader on the reality show “MTV Roadies.”

Rhea faced a major setback following the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. However, last month, the actress was cleared of any involvement in the case after an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Earlier this month, she listed out eight things that she stated are her favourites, which included a cup of coffee after five years and modaks.

For the caption, she wrote: “Few of my favourite things. #grateful 1. Cup of coffee after 5 years. 2. Modaks make me very happy. 3. My bffs son veer brings me so much joy. 4. Love hanging with my homegirls.”

She added: “5. Sometimes those abs show ( rarity ). 6. Tell me a food better than paneer paratha and I’ll change my name. 7. Selfies while working out 8. Dancing backstage before going up is a stress buster.”

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