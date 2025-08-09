RG Kar rape & murder: Dilip Ghosh backs victim’s parents’ grievances against CBI

Kolkata, Aug 9 (IANS) BJP’s former national vice-president and ex-West Bengal state president Dilip Ghosh on Saturday said the grievances of the parents of the R.G. Kar Medical College rape and murder victim against the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were “quite justified.”

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, which is incidentally the first anniversary of the ghastly rape & murder tragedy, Ghosh said that if the victim’s family members do not get justice even after a year since the tragedy, their grievances against the investigative agency are bound to surface.

Ghosh, also a former party Lok Sabha member, even went to the extent of demanding a fresh probe into the matter, which should be court-monitored and by a new investigating team.

“If justice is not delivered in time, the grievances against the investigation agency are bound to surface. I also feel that many important aspects were ignored in the investigation. So I feel there should be a fresh investigation into the matter from the start, and with a completely new team. Those who have already investigated the matter should not be included in the new team,” Ghosh said.

On Friday, the victim’s parents returned to Kolkata from New Delhi after meeting the CDBI director there. After coming back to Kolkata, they told media persons that they had already expressed their dissatisfaction over the nature and progress of the investigation to the central agency chief.

“We have told the CBI director that his agency was an utter failure in the matter of the tragedy with our daughter. Initially, we had faith in CBI. But after one year, the faith has vanished,” the victim’s mother said on Friday.

With Ghosh now echoing their sentiments, the remarks have set off political rumblings in West Bengal, with questions being raised over both the handling of the case and the credibility of the probe.

